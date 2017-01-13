Nanny accused of pilfering thousands of dollars from family

REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island nanny has been charged with pilfering thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts home where she babysits.

Police say 22-year-old Michelle O’Kane, of Bristol, Rhode Island, was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of larceny over $250. She is free on personal recognizance.

Police say they responded to a Rehoboth (ruh-HOH’-buth) home on Tuesday for a report that $3,000 to $4,000 was stolen from a watch box in a wardrobe drawer.

Police say O’Kane went back to the home on Wednesday and tried to return the cash. Police recovered about $2,600.

WJAR-TV reports O’ Kane has been ordered to stay away from the victims. Attempts to reach her weren’t immediately successful.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)