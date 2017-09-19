Nantucket braces for Jose as surfers enjoy the large waves

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WHDH) — With Hurricane Jose on the way, the last ferries have already taken passengers on and off Nantucket Harbor. The island is expected to take the brunt of Hurricane Jose.

The Nantucket Harbor master closed the town pier and boat moorings until further notice. Strong storm surge and heavy rain is expected to have an impact on the area.

Officials said they are preparing waterfront buildings for high tides and high winds. Boaters have been asked to remove their boats from the water. While some have left the island, others have been coming back to check on their homes. No ferries have been canceled yet but officials anticipate there may be cancellations.

Sand bags have been prepared and crews have cleared the downtown area of any items that could become airborne. Barricades are in place, set up by the Nantucket DPW, for roads and intersections that could flood. Extra National Grid crews have also been brought to the island in anticipation of power outages.

In the meantime, surfers spent Tuesday enjoying the large waves at Madaket Beach churned up by Jose. Crowds of locals also gathered at the beach to watch the waves coming in.

