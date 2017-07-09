Nantucket Police arrest man for stabbing victim several times

NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) - Nantucket Police arrested a man at 2:45 am on Sunday for stabbing a victim several times.

Police say they were responding to a noise complaint at a warehouse building at 7 Nancy Ann Lane when they noticed large numbers of people leaving.

They searched the area and found the male victim in the bushes with multiple stab wounds.

Officials transported the victim to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Patrol officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect, 24-year-old Kadeem Ferguson of 36 Essex Road.

Ferguson is being charged with Attempted Murder and eight counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The victim’s name has not been released and there is no word on his current condition.

Nantucket Police are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)