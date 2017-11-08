Nantucket residents shocked about allegations against frequent guest Kevin Spacey

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WHDH) — Residents on Nantucket said they are shocked to hear that actor Kevin Spacey allegedly groped an 18-year-old man in a restaurant last year.

Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh said Spacey sexually assaulted her son at the Club Car restaurant in July of 2016. Unruh said Spacey bought her son drinks, then stuck his hand down her son’s pants and groped hiim.

“It’s horrible, I hate to hear all this kind of stuff. It’s sad,” said Nantucket resident Mike Sullivan. He said Spacey frequently visits the island and is always pleasant to everyone.

“We’ve seen him a quite a bit over the years in summers. He comes in, he’s a very approachable guy, he was very nice to everybody, took a picture with anybody,” said Sullivan.

The Nantucket police chief said he cannot confirm or deny if Spacey is under investigation because sexual assault reports are confidential. The Cape and Islands district attorney said an individual gave police information regarding an allegation of indecent assault and battery. The DA said he is waiting to hear from that person’s attorney.

