Narcotics officer charged with stealing drugs

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A veteran Connecticut narcotics detective is headed to court to face charges that he stole drugs from his department’s evidence room for personal use.

The Connecticut Post reports that Fairfield Detective Stephen Rilling is scheduled to appear in court Friday charged with second-degree larceny, possession of narcotics, second-degree forgery, evidence tampering and other offenses.

A lawyer for the 40-year-old Rilling, a 19-year veteran who’s also the son of Norwalk’s mayor, declined comment.

Police say from June 2016 through February 2017 Rilling signed out heroin, OxyContin pills and cocaine from the department’s evidence room on the false pretext of needing to have the drugs tested, and then used them to feed his own drug habit.

Police say it does not appear the drug thefts compromised any criminal cases.

