NASA is putting Earth up for adoption

Earth is up for adoption.

NASA has sectioned off 64,000 individual pieces of Earth to be adopted by website supporters.

Participants will get their very own scientific data about their section and NASA hopes to have the sections of Earth adopted by Earth Day.

Not to worry if you don’t get a chance to adopt a section, once spots are filled up, the sections will be reassigned

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)