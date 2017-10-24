NASA satellite images show burn scars from California wildfires

(WHDH) — Firefighters are working toward full containment of wildfires that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of structures in northern California this month.

As those efforts persist, officials released an image from NASA’s Terra satellite that shows the massive scope of the disaster.

The image was acquired on October 21 by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer, or “ASTER.”

Vegetation appears in red, while flame-scorched areas are shown in dark gray.

ASTER’s imaging capabilities give scientists important information for monitoring and mapping conditions on earth’s surface.

In addition to wildfires, the instrument can help monitor things like glacial and volcanic activity, and coral reef degradation.

