(WHDH) — According to NASA scientists, we could find alien life in the next 20 years.

This projection comes as the number of potentially habitable planets in our cosmic neighborhood continues to grow.

On Wednesday, a planet 11 light years away was dubbed the “closest and most comfortable” home for alien life.

The main criteria is that a planet has a stable enough temperature to support water for billions of years.

