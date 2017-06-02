NASA tests telescope in world’s largest freezer

Houston, TX (WHDH) — The Johnson Space Center in Houston is testing a telescope with a giant freezer. They are using it to subject the telescope to the types of temperatures it will encounter in space.

The huge freezer gets close to -423 degrees Fahrenheit.

Astronomers’ goals with these tests is to make the perfect telescope.

Testing will begin in July and run through October.

