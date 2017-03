It is no secret that Massachusetts has some of the hardest town names to pronounce.

New Hampshire motor speedway posted a video to YouTube where you can see many of the racers struggling to make out the names.

Many of them had trouble with Peabody, Worcester and Ayer.

Watch the video above for more.

