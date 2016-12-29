Nashua declares snow emergency beginning Thursday night

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The City of Nashua has declared a snow emergency.

It is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29th until 10:00 p.m on Friday, December 30th.

The snow emergency may be adjusted if weather conditions change.

National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Warning for Nashua until 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Residents should expect snow totals to be between 5 and 9 inches.

Power outages should also be expected due to heavy wet snow and wind speeds up to 50 miles per hour.

(Copyright (c) 2016 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)