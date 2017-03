NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire firefighters made a daring rescue after a dog fell through the ice at a pond.

Officials say it happened Wednesday afternoon at Sandy Pond.

One rescuer made his way out to the dog and they were pulled back to shore by the other crew members.

The dog, Whiskey, was not injured and was reunited with his owner.

