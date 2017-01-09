Man accused of using hand-held weight to strike, kill man

police-lights

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man has been accused of killing a man in Nashua, New Hampshire, by striking him in the head with a hand-held weight.

Police say 30-year-old Devin Tappan, of Nashua, was arrested Monday at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Javier Rivera Afanador. He had been jailed on unrelated charges.

Police responding to a requested welfare check at an apartment in the city on Friday night found the 45-year-old Afanador dead. An autopsy showed he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Tappan was being arraigned Monday afternoon. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus