Man accused of using hand-held weight to strike, kill man

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man has been accused of killing a man in Nashua, New Hampshire, by striking him in the head with a hand-held weight.

Police say 30-year-old Devin Tappan, of Nashua, was arrested Monday at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Javier Rivera Afanador. He had been jailed on unrelated charges.

Police responding to a requested welfare check at an apartment in the city on Friday night found the 45-year-old Afanador dead. An autopsy showed he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Tappan was being arraigned Monday afternoon. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

