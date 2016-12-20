Nashua man arrested for breaking into home, stealing presents, ornaments

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police say they have arrested a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing Christmas presents and ornaments.

According to police, officers responded to 58 Lock St. where a victim had reported a robbery. The victim said he came home during his lunch break and found his back door had been kicked in.

The victim found an unknown man was inside his home. The homeowner confronted the suspect, who ran away, carrying gifts and ornaments.

Police took a description of the suspect and eventually arrested Carl Kirsch, 41 of Nashua, who was hiding on the roof of his home.

Kirsch was charged with one count of felony burglary.

