Nashua mother arrested after assaulting her teen

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - On Thursday, Nashua Police arrested a woman on assault charges.

On February 13th, Nashua Police got a report of a teen who was assaulted by her mother.

The 12-year-old victim was strangled by her mother in Nashua.

The teen did not sustain serious injuries.

Police arrested the mother, 40-year-old Aimee Busby, charging her with Second Degree Assault- Domestic Violence.

Busby was released on $150.00 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at a Nashua Court on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)