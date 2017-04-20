Nashua mother arrested, charged with assaulting teenage daughter

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua have arrested a woman accused of assaulting her 16-year-old daughter.

Leah McKim, 51 of Nashua, was arrested and charged with both misdemeanor and felony assault charges.

Police responded to a home Wednesday evening after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. Police determined that McKim and her daughter were in an argument when McKim allegedly punched her daughter in the head and strangled her.

The teen was treated at the hospital.

McKim was released on $500 bail and will be arraigned Thursday in Nashua.

