NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire at a Nashua, New Hampshire apartment complex rmains under investigation.

The fire started at an apartment complex on Norton Street. When firefighters arrived, they said they found smoke and fire coming from the second floor porch.

The fire was quickly extinguished and smoke detectors alerted everyone inside to get out safely.

