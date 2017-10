NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews in Nashua, New Hampshire battled a large house fire around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The fire happened at 16 New Searles Road.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Officials have not said whether or not there are any injuries. 7News will bring updates.

Working fire 16 New Searles Rd. Great job by the members working today heavy fire on arrival #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/qJ8eq2IcGi — Nashua Fire~Rescue (@nashuafire) October 14, 2017

