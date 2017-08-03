Nashua NH woman charged after kidnapping 92-year-old man, police say

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A criminal investigation is underway in Nashua, New Hampshire after a woman was caught making fraudulent purchases with a stolen credit card.

Maryanne Jacobsmeyer, 51, is charged with kidnapping a 92-year-old man in June, tying him up with duct tape and robbing him. Jacobsmeyer indicated that she was carrying a knife at the time of the kidnapping.

The suspect later took off in the victim’s vehicle with a number of stolen valuables.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jacobsmeyer on August 2 after she used the victim’s stolen debit card to make purchases at a Kohl’s department store.

Police say that she had committed a burglary at the same residence prior to the incident in June. A review of her criminal record revealed several prior theft-related convictions.

