Nashua Police: 15-year-old boy threatened high school on social media

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua Police said a 15-year-old boy threatened Nashua High School North on social media.

The police received a complained regarding the threatening comment at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The Nashua Police Department’s Special Investigations Division determined that the threats were not directed to anyone specifically.

Officials were able to notify the Nashua School District.

Detectives said the 15-year-old boy posted the violent threat on social media, and that the threat could have caused public alarm.

Police arrested the boy at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Nashua Police said there are no known threats to any students, teachers or faculty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashua Police.

