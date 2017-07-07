Nashua Police arrest caregiver for stealing $1,500 from her elderly patient

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua Police say they have arrested a New Hampshire caregiver for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 from an elderly woman.

The suspect, Deborah Bernard, allegedly stole the money from her patient.

Investigators noticed several withdrawals from the victim’s account over the past year.

Officials say Bernard will face a judge and could spend up to 15-years in prison.

