NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, NH said they found a missing 15-year-old boy early Sunday morning.

The Nashua Police Department wrote on Twitter at 12:48 a.m. that Thomas Richard had been found.

Richard, who has autism, was reported missing at 7:30 p.m. near Nelson Street.

Update: missing 15-year-old Thomas Richard has been located. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) November 26, 2017

