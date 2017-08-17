Natalee Holloway’s father says he found human remains in Aruba

(WSVN) – The father of Natalee Holloway, a woman who went missing in Aruba over a decade ago, revealed that he found human remains on his trip to the country.

According to Fox News, Dave Holloway said that following a renewed 18-month probe, the remains will be tested to see if they belong to his 18-year-old daughter who went missing on a graduation trip in 2005.

Fox News reports that the DNA test will take several weeks to a month to complete.

Holloway was last seen with James van der Sloot. Although he was never charged in the teen’s disappearance, Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a business student.

Fox News reports that Holloway’s father said an informant who lived with a friend of Van der Sloot gave him a tip which led him and private investigator T.J. Ward to the remains.

