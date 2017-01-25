Natick Police looking for suspect in attempted guitar theft

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Police in Natick are looking for a suspect accused of running out of a store with an expensive guitar.

Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing the suspect enter the store, grab a guitar and start playing, moving around occasionally to attempt to evade store employees.

Eventually, the suspect waits for an opening, then runs out of the store.

Police say the suspect was confronted in the parking lot and returned the $850 Fender guitar, but jumped in his car — a green Subaru — and left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Natick Police at 508-647-9520.

You can see the video below:

