Natick police seek thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics, software

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Police in Natick are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted in connection with a pair of thefts in the town.

In January, police said two people stole $3,000 worth of headphones from a “high-end electronics store” before robbing another business of $2,800 in software.

Police said the store clerks at both businesses were helping customers when the thieves struck.

Anyone who can identify the individuals captured on surveillance video is asked to contact police.

