BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — An event in Brockton is being held in honor of National Adoption Day.

Organizers hope to raise awareness about adoption and the foster care system during the morning’s event at George N. Covett Courthouse.

Many judges say this is their favorite day of the year when they get to see the children and families come together.

Massachusetts has more than 9,600 children currently in foster care.

