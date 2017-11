(WHDH) — A national tree shortage may have Santa searching for new places to hide presents come Christmas morning.

Tree farmers and owners of tree lots say less demand for real trees a decade ago means less real trees available now.

They added that the wholesale price this holiday season has gone up an average of 50 percent due to the shortage.

