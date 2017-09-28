National Coffee Day is Sept. 29!

Those looking for pick-me-ups throughout the day usually are reaching for coffee, but this daily fix can add up. Thankfully, some companies are giving away free coffee to help celebrate National Coffee Day.

Offers.com surveyed 1,000 coffee drinkers and learned that a customer spends an average of $7.90 a week just on the popular beverage. However, you can save a few bucks Friday by visiting these places:

Cinnabon – Free 12 oz. coffee

Cumberland Farms – Text “freecoffee” to 64827 to get a free hot or iced coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts – Free medium-sized hot coffee with purchase of medium/large/extra large hot coffee

Gloria Jeans – Free 8 oz. white chocolate caramel cookie chiller or small fresh brewed coffee

Krispy Kreme – Free coffee throughout the weekend

Boston’s Fairmont Copley Plaza – Complimentary cups of cold brew coffee and mini donuts

Coppersmith Café in South Boston: Free small hot or iced coffee

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: Free medium drip coffee with purchase of blended coffee beans

McDonald’s – Get a free McCafe Latte or Frappe when you download the My McCafe App

Keurig: 20% off all K-Cup pods on Keurig.com

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse – Free cup of Fazenda coffee



