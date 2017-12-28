National Grid seeks permit to bring Canadian power to US

NORTON, Vt. (AP) – A subsidiary of National Grid is seeking a presidential permit to bring Canadian wind power into the United States at a border crossing between Quebec and Norton, Vermont.

The application for the Presidential Permit as part of the Granite State Power Link is the first regulatory step for the project that would bring 1,200 megawatts of electricity to southern New England via a line that would be built alongside an existing power line between Norton and Monroe, New Hampshire.

The proposal for a line to bring power to southern New England is part of a broader effort to carry Canadian renewable electricity to Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

