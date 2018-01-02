BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews continue to repair a gas leak that sparked a raging fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale and continues to burn more than 36 hours later.

Crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Sunday when National Grid said workers hit the line, sparking the fire.

Fire officials said under normal circumstances, they would have shut the gas off to contain the fire. However, shutting the gas off would leave 8,200 homes without heat as the area deals with bitter cold temperatures.

National Grid is working to bypass the leak so they can shut off the gas without cutting fuel to the entire neighborhood.

Four utility workers suffered burn injuries Sunday night and were transported to the hospital.

Some triple-decker houses in the area were evacuated just before 8 p.m. Sunday as a precaution, according to fire officials. This is all as crews try to fix the leak and protect families who are in danger of losing heat.

“We are trying to work on a bypass solution that would keep 8,200 households with heat,” said Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

Work is expected to continue into Tuesday, when the temporary fix is expected to be completed.

