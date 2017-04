Roanoke, VA (WHDH) — A tender moment for one National Guard member.

He had waited long enough to kiss his significant other again.

The Department of Defense tweeted the picture above.

The service member shared a kiss through the fence is Roanoke, Virginia right when he got home, after a deployment in Qatar.

