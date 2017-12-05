National Law Enforcement Summit at BU talks opioid epidemic

BOSTON (WHDH) — More than 200 police leaders from around the country were at Boston University Tuesday for the National Law Enforcement Summit, where the opioid epidemic was discussed.

Officials spoke about what needs to be done to prevent overdose deaths and how to get people easier access to treatment. Among those who attended was Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.).

According to the CDC, more than 15,000 people died from prescription opioid overdoses in American last year.

