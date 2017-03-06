National Oreo Day: 6 fun facts about the cookie

Fill up a tall glass of milk because Monday, March 6, marks National Oreo Cookie Day!

The sandwich-style cookie, made up of two chocolate disks containing a sweet cream filling, is loved by millions.

In honor of the special day, here are six fun facts about the cookie that you probably didn’t know:

The name “Oreo” was first trademarked on March 14, 1912.

The first Oreo cookies in the United States sold for 25 cents a pound in clear glass topped novelty cans.

In 1912, the Oreo Biscuit was renamed to “Oreo Sandwich”.

In 1948, the Oreo Sandwich was renamed to “Oreo Creme Sandwich”.

William A. Turnier developed the modern-day Oreo design in 1952 to include the Nabisco logo.

Nabisco’s principal food scientist, Sam Procello, developed the modern Oreo cookie filling.

(Facts provided by National Day Calendar)

