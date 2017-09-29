National parks to waive admission Saturday for ‘National Public Lands Day’

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — The National Park Service is celebrating “National Public Lands Day” this Saturday by offering free admission to all of its 400 parks.

Entrance fees are being waived Saturday but guests will still have to pay for reservations, camping or tours.

The next chance for free admission to national parks will be in November for Veterans Day weekend.

Massachusetts is home to 15 national parks. To view a complete list, click here.

