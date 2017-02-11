WASHINGTON (AP) — The farewells have started at the National Zoo in Washington, as 3-year-old giant panda Bao Bao (bow bow) prepares to leave for China later this month.

The zoo’s cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association requires all cubs born at the zoo move to China by the time they’re 4 years old. Bao Bao turns 4 in August.

Giant panda keeper Nicole McCorkle says it’s a very emotional time. She says the zoo went many years without having a cub and they got very attached to Bao Bao. But she says the panda will play a big role in mating in China.

McCorkle says the status of giant pandas has moved from endangered to vulnerable, a huge step, but work still needs to be done.

Bao Bao is the first surviving cub born at the National Zoo since 2005. Older brother Tai Shan (ty shawn) left for China in 2010. Their mother, Mei Xiang (may shahng), has since had a third surviving cub, Bei Bei (bay bay), who was born in 2015.

Celebrations are being held at the zoo leading up to Bao Bao’s Feb. 21 departure.

