Nativity scene displayed at MA State House causes controversy

BOSTON (WHDH) - The State House displayed a Nativity scene on Thursday, causing some controversy.

A group of Atheists were upset that it was being displayed at the State House. The Nativity scene was displayed for a few hours.

It was put on display inside the State House after Representative Jim Lyons made it happen. After first being told “no,” Lyons contacted the Thomas Moore Society, who argued there is a legal right to display a Nativity scene in a state house.

Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus were out on display for everyone to see on Thursday. A group of several dozen sang and prayed.

Across the street, on the Boston Common, the American Atheists put up the following banner:

They say the common, where there is a menorah and a Nativity scene on display, would be a more appropriate setting.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)