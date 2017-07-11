Navy Blue Angels making appearance at Maine air show

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are making their only New England appearance this season at an air show in Maine.

The Blue Angels will take part in an air show Aug. 26-27 in Brunswick. They will be joined by the U.S. Air Force F-16 demonstration team, the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute “ParaCommandos” Jump Team, and the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, among others.

Tickets can be bought online.

