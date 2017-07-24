Navy rescues elephants washed out to sea

Two elephants were spotted by a navy patrol more than half a mile from the shore of Sri Lanka on Sunday.

They were clearly in distress, barely keeping their trunks above the surface.

The navy mounted what it called a ‘mammoth’ rescue operation. They sent divers and multiple vessels into the water.

The elephants were towed back to the shore and released back into the wild.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)