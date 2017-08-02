Navy service member killed in collision with tractor trailer on I-95

HOPKINTON, RI (WHDH) — An active member of the United States Navy was killed late Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 95 in Hopkinton, Rhode Island.

State police said troopers responded around 11:50 p.m. to the southbound side of the highway near exit 2 for a report of crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Elizabeth C. Kingsland, 31, of Mystic, Connecticut, collided with the truck, went off the road and struck a tree, according to police. She pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

