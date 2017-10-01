TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WHDH) – A United States Navy jet may have crashed in the Cherokee National Forest Sunday near Tellico Plains, Tennessee.

The Navy says the plane was training in the area where a crash was reported, and the plane never returned to the air station. They said they lost contact with the aircraft.

There were two pilots aboard the aircraft—an instructor and a student. Their fate is not yet known.

