Navy veteran celebrates 93rd birthday at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Navy veteran from Rhode Island got to celebrate his 93rd birthday watching his favorite team at Fenway Park.

Donald Hunnicutt served in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and his son wanted to bring him to Fenway to watch the Red Sox one final time.

“The guy has the will to go. Ninety-three, been in three wars and I just think this is a great thing,” said Hunnicutt’s son, Jim.

The Dream Foundation helped Hunnicutt travel from Rhode Island to Boston.

