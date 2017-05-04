NBA star LeBron James talks about Adam Jones incident, racism in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James commented Wednesday night on racism in Boston when asked about Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones’ claim that fans at Fenway Park directed racist taunts at him.

Jones, who is black, said he was “called the N-word a handful of times” during Monday night’s game. A bag of peanuts was also hurled at him.

James called the incident a “delicate situation” and said “racism we know exists.”

James was asked about Jones’ claim after his club hammered the Toronto Raptors 125-103 to take a 2-0 series lead in their NBA playoff series.

“I’ve heard a couple athletes say that you expect that when you go to Boston. For me, I’ve been to Boston and I’ve played in Boston a lot. I just try to have tunnel vision when I play. I can’t recall ever hearing something that was racism toward me,” James said.

The three-time NBA champion said he thought it was “great” that Mookie Betts and other Red Sox players spoke out in support of Jones.

Watch his full interview below:

