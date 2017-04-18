Nearby construction workers alert sleeping residents to Cambridge house fire

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A massive, fast-moving blaze Tuesday morning badly damaged a multi-story home in Cambridge.

The fire ripped through a two-and-a-half story home at 54 Reservoir Street. Crews found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Thick smoke could be seen rising from the home before the flames caused the roof to collapse.

Neighbor Mary Finnegan told 7News that nearby construction workers sounded the fire alarm, alerting three college students who were on the second floor when the fire broke out.

“They were the best,” Finnegan. “It was enough to get everybody’s attention and get them up and out.

Multiple fire crews were called in to help fight the flames. Some suffered minor injuries, including one firefighter who became trapped on the second floor. That firefighter managed to escape the blaze.

The building was evacuated. Crews have since knocked down the fire. Th e Red Cross was called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

