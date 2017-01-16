Nearly 100 beached whales die after being stranded in South Florida

(WHDH) – Nearly 100 false killer whales that were stranded off of Everglades National Park have either died or have been euthanized over the weekend in the largest mass stranding of this species.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), on Saturday, Jan. 14, nearly 100 false killer whales were spotted on the western side of Everglades Nat’l Park, north of the Highland Beach area.

Several agencies, including NOAA Fisheries and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), were then dispatched in order to confirm the beaching of the black, false killer whales.

The agencies attempted to heard the whales, but were unsuccessful at doing so. The whales then scattered and spread out, many getting deeply tangled in the mangroves.

Veterinarians on the scene analyzed their poor condition. Unfortunately, nine had to be humanely euthanized.

As of Monday, they discovered a total of 95 false killer whales. 81 have died (72 on their own, 9 were euthanized), 13 were unaccounted for and one whale was was seen “looking alive,” according to a report.

Officials are now on the search for this one whale that may be alive. The whales ranged in age from calves to adults and are male and female.

There is still no word on what caused them to beach themselves. However, they are currently investigating the rare occurrence and are collecting samples.

According to NOAA, there are only two other known beachings in Florida of this particular species. In 1986, 20 false killer whales beached themselves in Key West and in 1989, 40 false killer whales beached themselves off of Cedar Key.

However, there have been other mass beachings of this species in other parts of the world

