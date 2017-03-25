CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s “Maple Month” peaks this weekend, when nearly 100 sugar houses are opening their doors to the public.

The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association’s Maple Sugaring Month started March 11 and runs through April 2, with this weekend being the most elaborate.

Many sugar houses will be offering free samples of fresh syrup, maple candies, coffee and doughnuts. Some locations offer tours.

New Hampshire produced 707,000 gallons of syrup last year, up from 601,000 gallons in 2015. Vermont is by far the country’s largest producer, yielding 1.9 million gallons last year.

