SAN DIEGO, CA (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating a stairwell collapse at a San Diego gym that injured nearly two dozen children Saturday evening.

Officials said at least 21 children and two adults were hurt with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

