Nearly 90-year-old Worcester men’s clothing store closing

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A downtown Worcester men’s clothing store is shutting down at the end of the month after a nearly 90-year run.

Jeffrey Shack says business is good but he’s shutting down Shack’s Clothing because the assessed tax value of the building in which the business is located –owned by Shack and his brother — has skyrocketed.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Shack’s was founded in 1928 and has been at its current location since 1971. Everything in the store is currently on sale at steep discounts.

It has survived the construction and demolition of a nearby mall and more recently the shift to online shopping, while more than 20 similar businesses in the city have gone under.

Shack says a branch store in Fitchburg is remaining open for now.

