‘Nearly impossible’ to prevent New York-style terror attack, Boston mayor says

BOSTON (WHDH) - One day after the New York City terror attack, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says there is no credible threat in the city, despite growing concerns.

Still, Boston police are working to monitor social media, knowing attacks on so-called “soft targets” are tough to prevent.

We have crowds everywhere. The city is bustling with activity every day. I don’t know how New York could’ve predicted what happened. To have a lone wolf like that acting out, that’s our nightmare, it really is,” Evans said.

Evans says it’s impossible to plan for something like Tuesday’s truck attack on a busty bike path in Lower Manhattan There are many popular gathering spots across Boston near busy roads. While some areas are protected by barriers, others are not.

“I don’t want to say it’s impossible, but it’s nearly impossible to be able to patrol for what happened in New York City yesterday,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Walsh says people should remain aware and focused on their surroundings. He says there are parts of the city that do worry him.

“We have to really think about where we can cut cars off, but again people need to be diligent,” Walsh said.

