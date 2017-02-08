Needham man hit and killed by car on icy road while helping son

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - A man was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning while assisting his son who crashed on an icy street in Needham, authorities said.

Police said Joseph Flynn, 63, was tending to his son’s disabled car at around 7 a.m. after he slid on ice and hit a pole on Brookline Street. Another motorist, a 40-year-old Needham man, was driving toward Greendale Avenue when the vehicle slid on the ice and could not stop. Police said Flynn was pinned between the two cars.

“A car was coming and I think Joe just didn’t want them to hit the cars and they hit him,” said Flynn’s wife, Sheila Flynn.

Police said Flynn’s son, a nurse practitioner, scrambled to help his father, along with another neighbor who is a nurse. Flynn was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s just such a tragic accident,” said Needham Police Chief John Schlittler.

State Police and the Norfolk DA’s office are assisting Needham Police in the investigation.

“We’re in shock. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from this nightmare,” said a tearful Sheila Flynn outside of her house. Flynn is survived by his wife, three children and two grandchildren.

Police are calling the incident a freak accident. No charges are expected to be filed.

