Needham man struck, killed while helping son on icy road

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - A Needham man was struck and killed Wednesday morning while assisting his son who crashed on an icy street in Needham, authorities said.

Police said a Joseph Flynn, 63, was tending to his son’s disabled car around 7 a.m. after he slid on ice and hit a pole on Brookline Street.

Another motorist, a 40-year-old Needham man, was driving toward Greendale Ave. when the vehicle slid on the ice and could not stop. Police said Flynn was pinned between the two cars.

“He came down and was on the street and another car slid right into him,” said Jim Collins, a neighbor who witnessed the crash.

Collins said his daughter rushed outside to help the Flynn.

“She is a nurse so she went outside to try to help,” Collins said. “They tried to resuscitate him, but they couldn’t.”

State Police and the Norfolk DA’s office are assisting Needham Police in the investigation.

No charges have been filed.

